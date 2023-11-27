Stacey Solomon's DIY Christmas home transformation is out of this world

Stacey Solomon's countryside family home in Essex has undergone a major transformation ahead of Christmas.

The Loose Women star's £1.2 million property - which she shares with her husband Joe Swash and their five children - was given a festive glow up that needs to be seen to be believed.

Take a look at Stacey's mind-blowing Christmas decorations at Pickle Cottage in the clip below…

Stacey Solomon turns Pickle Cottage into festive haven for Christmas

The mother-of-five has shared her joy at honing her DIY skills this year, teasing her 5.6 million Instagram followers with snippets of her pre-Christmas crafting ahead of fully decorating her home.

From turning space hoppers into giant golden balls, and transforming her home into a Santa's Grotto-inspired cottage, the Sort Your Life Out star's creativity has exceeded the expectations of her fans.

© Instagram Stacey's son Rex was quick to help his mum decorating their home

"The Nutcracker Christmas Door 2023 done," Stacey proudly shared on Instagram. "Neil and Norman (I made Neil a nutcracker friend) pride of place guarding Pickle Cottage."

Stacey added: "All I know is it’s taken me weeks to achieve but I’m so proud of our Christmas door 2023 handmade by me. Christmas is coming!"

© Instagram Stacey decorated her bedroom with a real Christmas tree and festive foliage

Fans rushed to praise the former X Factor star's DIY skills. "Oh my word, I absolutely love it. It looks beautiful," wrote one fan, while a second wrote: "My highlight of Christmas is seeing your decorated door! Love the nutcrackers and the bells!"

"Ummm does Santa live here? This is incredible! Suggest you open a grotto and get @realjoeswashy to dress up!" added a third fan.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe Swash share their beautiful Essex home with their five children

Not all of Stacey's festive decorations were met with the same excitement, however. Last week, the 34-year-old mother caused a major divide amongst her fans, who didn't appreciate her DIY golden bells made from old space hoppers.

"This has to be an epic fail," penned a viewer in the comments. "That does look awful Stace, sorry." Another fan commented on how much waste the aerosol spray and plastic would have caused.

© Instagram Stacey turned space hoppers into giant Christmas bells for her entryway feature

"Ok so these aren’t everyone’s favourites," Stacey laughed. "That’s ok. I think you’ll be more convinced when they’re among the other Christmas stuff."