Kris Jenner as you have never seen her before inside her living room during lockdown The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lives in the Hidden Hills in Los Angeles

Kris Jenner never keeps still and is used to working around the clock as a momager to her children. But now in lockdown, fans have seen another side to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star! On Tuesday evening, the star's daughter Kylie Jenner shared a sweet video of Kris enjoying a rare five minutes of peace. In the footage, the 64-year-old was seen taking a nap on the sofa with her phone by her side. The clip also gave a glimpse into Kris' incredibly stylish living room at her Hidden Hills property. The open-plan space featured back-to-back sofas – making it the perfect place for entertaining the family, as well as a large TV on the wall and glass doors overlooking the expansive garden.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: A tour inside Kris Jenner's stylish living room

Kris Jenner inside her living room at home in LA

Currently, Kris is social distancing from the rest of her family, but her youngest daughter Kylie has been staying with her, along with her granddaughter Stormi. The star's boyfriend Corey Gamble is also living with her, and they have been having lots of fun together, with activities ranging from cooking to creating TikTok videos. Stormi is having the best time at her grandmother's too, and Kylie recently shared a cute video of the two-year-old splashing around in the outside swimming pool.

MORE: Kim Kardashian hides in Kris Jenner's glam room during the coronavirus lockdown

The momager has a huge swimming pool outside in her backyard

The mum-of-six's Hidden Hills home sounds like the perfect sanctuary for Kris and her family. Talking to Architectural Digest in 2019, Kris said: "I'm always running a million miles an hour. I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful." The star also has incredible taste in furniture too. "I've been collecting furniture and making houses for a lifetime. I've had so many different types of homes in so many different styles," she added.

READ: The sweet way Prince Louis will be celebrating his birthday during lockdown

The group even went on a trip to Kris' holiday home in Palm Springs over the Easter weekend and decorated the home with chocolate eggs and decorations to make it a memorable occasion for Stormi. It comes as no surprise that Kylie decided to stay with her mum while in isolation. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Lip Kits founder said: "My siblings compare us all the time. I see my mum almost every day. I was over there last night. I'll just go by her house. We're always here working together, doing different things, or taking meetings together."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.