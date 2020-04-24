Ant McPartlin reveals the sentimental artwork he has on display at home The Saturday Night Takeaway host lives in Wimbledon with his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant and Dec may not be able to visit each other during the coronavirus lockdown, but they've still found a way to work together as a team. The presenting duo shared a video showing how they have both been signing copies of their new book, Once Upon a Tyne, from their respective homes over the past few weeks – and they've given us a glimpse at yet another room in their lavish houses.

While Dec sat at a dark wooden desk in front of a window with a shutter blind, Ant signed books at what appears to be his dining table. The room features cream wallpaper and complementing chairs, and a black dining table. Ant has some sentimental artwork on display on the wall behind him; a framed print of a Labrador that looks just like his beloved pet dog Hurley, who he shares with his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Ant McPartlin has a framed print of a dog that looks like his Labrador Hurley

Ant lives in a mansion in Wimbledon with his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, and has recently given us lots of sneak peeks inside their stunning home. Many of his social media posts have been shared from their living room, which features beautiful blue panelled walls and a blue velvet sofa, with built-in shelving at the back of the room displaying his BAFTA and other awards, as well as a selection of framed photos.

The house is set to get even better, as the couple have recently had plans approved to build a swimming pool and Victorian-style changing room in their garden. A council approved plans for the swimming pool as it will be shielded by trees and won't be overlooked by their neighbours, according to The Sun. The couple are also planning to construct two single-storey extensions and convert a garage into a bathroom as part of their home renovation.

Ant lives in Wimbledon with his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett

