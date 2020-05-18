Tess Daly shares glimpse inside garden while hanging out with Vernon Kay and their daughters The Strictly Come Dancing star is isolating at her home in Buckinghamshire with her family during the lockdown

Tess Daly was feeling just like the rest of us over the weekend, as she sat in her garden reminiscing about what she would have been doing prior to the lockdown. The Strictly Come Dancing host took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself relaxing in her garden at her home in Buckinghamshire, and revealed that she had been hanging outdoors with husband Vernon Kay and their daughters Phoebe and Amber all day. Tess looked stylish dressed in a denim jacket and oversized pair of sunglasses and was pictured sitting on a seat covered in tropical print cushions.

Tess Daly enjoyed spending the weekend outside in her garden with her family

In the caption, Tess wrote: "Sunday's SUNDAZE. How's yours going? It’s always been my favourite day of the week mainly because it means food and family and friends (pre-lockdown obvs) and generally luxuriously guilt-free chill time. I’m trying to forget we might normally be heading to the pub after a walk to meet mates for a delish roast Sunday lunch, and instead am sitting outside, hanging with my homeys, listening to the birds, reading a good book and enjoying a little armchair escapism flicking through travel mags and wishing I was there-OH for holiday plans! Even the thought of it seems so indulgent and decadent right now-but boy HOW we will appreciate it when it finally does happen!"

The Strictly host shares daughters Phoebe and Amber with husband Vernon Kay

Tess' famous friends were quick to comment on the post, with her Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman posting a series of love heart emojis, while former The One Show host Matt Baker wrote: "Hey Tess, hope you are well." A fan added: "Stay safe and good luck for Strictly 2020 Tess."

During the lockdown, Tess has been sharing regular updates about her family's time in isolation. The TV presenter lives in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, and has a keen interest in interior design. The star previously opened up about her family life at home during an interview with HELLO!, and said that she enjoys nothing more than spending time with her children when she's not at work. She said: "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum."

