GMB's Piers Morgan reveals incredible change he made to home before lockdown to protect grandmother

Piers Morgan is back on Good Morning Britain after enjoying a week off the show due to it being half term, and he was on top form as he spoke about Dominic Cummings' controversial press conference that took place while he was on holiday.

Talking to Susanna Reid about it, and telling viewers that he believes that Boris Johnson's senior adviser clearly broke the rules, the presenter, 55, explained the impressive lengths he has taken to protect his family from the coronavirus. Despite his parents living next door to his second home, he has not seen them yet because of the lockdown measures in place.

Piers' pictures with his parents

As for his grandmother, the presenter revealed he quickly acted ahead of being forced to self-isolate in order to protect her at all costs.

"When my grandmother fell sick I converted a garage into a little cottage. So I have a little out house like the one he (Cummings) went in. I am still not allowed today to go down and stay the night. That is still against the rules," he explained.

"Is it concrete brick?" Susanna jokingly asked as Piers said: "It's not as ugly as his."

A look at Piers' London garden

Back in April, the star revealed that despite having an incredible house with a large outdoor space in Surrey, he would be self-isolating at his London home.

"I’m in London with no pool, and a very small garden," he told a fan that challenged him on Twitter. "I've lent my LA home to a friend who had a very small one. And my parents are self-isolating at our Sussex home. Hope this helps with your concerns, which have nothing to do with someone's ability to observe simple rules."

Piers, whose Sussex home is located in Newick, had earlier been forced to show a picture of his small London garden to hit back at those saying it was large.

Alongside a snap of his garden, he wrote: "For all those asking, this is the size of my 'massive [expletive] garden' at my London home where I will be for the duration of this crisis. I can only apologise for the ostentatious, luxurious enormity of it."