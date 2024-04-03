Piers Morgan lounges poolside at rarely-seen sprawling $5m Hollywood Hills villa

Piers Morgan is currently Stateside lapping up the Californian sun from his sprawling villa in the Hollywood Hills, estimated to be worth around $5 million (£4.2 million).

The broadcaster and Uncensored host made sure to make his followers sufficiently envious by sharing a panning shot to his Instagram of his abode, revealing the huge garden and must-see pool.

Piers captioned the post with a sun, fire and love-heart eyes emoji and the video was soundtracked by Lou Reed's 'Perfect Day' playing in the background.

© Instagram Piers showed off the massive pool in the garden of his Beverly Hills villa

The video saw Piers basking in the sunshine while laying on his garden furniture and the pan shot allowed fans to see the garden in its entirety.

Piers' mansion has the most stunning pool. Not only is it full size, offering the perfect place to bag some lengths, but there's also an extra jacuzzi area with seating at one end of the pool, meaning Piers and his family and friends can socialise while taking a refreshing dip.

The pool is also lined with beautifully patterned tiles and is surrounded by sky-high palm trees, allowing for privacy and shelter in the garden while also creating a stunning Californian landscape in his backyard.

The former Good Morning Britain host's home is an idyllic villa with a Mediterranean design. The home has been built with cream stone on the outside and a red brick roof.

In another angle from the video, we can also spot a pergola area – perfect for outdoor dining – and an open terrace with shelter from the sun on the first floor.

© Instagram Piers Morgan's home in LA

There are plenty of windows and large doors in the villa, allowing for plenty of natural daylight and sunshine to beam through the house.

The star shares this stunning property with his wife Celia Walden and it features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an indoor bar, an enormous walk-in wardrobe, as well as a jaw-dropping pool and garden area.

Meanwhile, Piers has been documenting his trip to California on his Instagram which has tied in with his 59th birthday celebrations.

Piers has been enjoying LA recently View post on Instagram

The former newspaper editor enjoyed a lavish meal at a local restaurant in Beverly Hills where he was treated to a birthday desert complete with a tombstone candle emblazoned with 'Basically Dead'.

Luckily, Piers saw the funny side. Writing in a caption, he said: "Nothing like a 'BASICALLY DEAD' tombstone on your birthday cake to boost morale at this difficult moment in life’s ageing process [laughing-face emoji]."

© Instagram Piers Morgan celebrated his birthday in LA

"Thanks to the peerless Armando and all the staff at my favourite LA restaurant @viaalloro for an otherwise great 59th 'celebration' dinner. And to my friend @bobnouri for his generosity."

Elsewhere, Piers also enjoyed a stroll down the iconic Rodeo Drive first thing in the morning on Tuesday. Posting on his Instagram Stories, the 59-year-old showed off the many designer shops lining the Beverly Hills street, making a reference to the film Pretty Woman.