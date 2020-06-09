David Tennant has given fans another glimpse inside his beautiful family home in west London during his appearance on The One Show on Tuesday. The Broadchurch star appeared via a video link on the BBC One show to talk about his new TV show, Staged, with Michael Sheen, who he stars alongside. While talking to hosts Alex Jones and Amol Rajan, the Doctor Who star sat in his living room in front of a large canvas with a pink heart created from flowers in the middle. Commenting on the wall art, Alex joked: "I do like that picture actually, it looks like you've got a lovely beautiful hat on for a wedding David!"

VIDEO: Watch a preview of Staged - filmed from David Tennant and Michael Sheen's homes

In Staged – which begins on 10 June on BBC One – David and Michael play exaggerated versions of themselves, as actors who were due to appear together in a West End play prior to the lockdown. It's a family affair, with both their real-life wives, Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg, starring as their partners in the programme. What's more, Georgia also produced the show. Other rooms in the Tennant family home will be seen in Staged, with a preview clip showing David talking to Michael from their spotless kitchen.

The Doctor Who star has some vibrant art work inside his home

The official synopsis of Staged reads: "David Tennant and Michael Sheen (playing themselves) were due to star in a production of Six Characters In Search Of An Author in the West End. The pandemic has put paid to that, but their director (Simon Evans - also playing himself) is determined not to let the opportunity pass him by. He knows how big a chance this is for him and turns his attention to cajoling his stars into rehearsing over the internet. All they need to do is read the first scene, but throughout the series they come up against a multitude of oppositional forces: distraction, boredom, home-schooling and their own egos."

David and wife Georgia have been keeping fans updated about the lockdown on social media over the past few months, and even celebrated their son Wilfred's birthday last month while self-isolating. The couple are also parents to nine-year-old Olive, Doris, five, and baby Birdie, six months. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

