Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban has given fans a glimpse inside his family's stunning home in Nashville, where they have been isolating over the past few months. The country singer took to Instagram to post footage of himself playing the piano in what looks to be the corner of the living room, complete with fresh white walls and a large window looking out into the garden. Keith was singing the lyrics to his and Dzeko's new house anthem Come Together, which went down a treat with fans. In the comments section, one wrote: "Beautiful song," while another wrote: "I love it when you play the piano!" A third added: "I love this new song!"

Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban inside the living room at their family home in Nashville

Over the last few months, Keith has been doing his best to keep his fans entertained during these uncertain times, and has been putting on regular virtual concerts for followers on social media, performing live from his music studio. The doting dad even performed in a car park last month for key workers, who sat in their cars to maintain social distancing. Nicole has been incredibly supportive of her husband's career, and recently Keith opened up about just how much his wife has influenced his music over the years. Talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the dad-of-two said: "She's got great taste in music – it's always visceral. It's just like, I don't know who the artist is, I don't know what genre it is, I just love this song. It's all that matters to her. You know what I've learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place you want to go as an artist, don't question it."

Nicole and Keith are isolating with daughters Sunday and Faith

During the lockdown, Nicole and Keith have been staying at their Nashville home with daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine. The family also have houses in Los Angeles, London and Australia, and tend to split their time between their properties in the United States and the UK, where the celebrity couple have work commitments. They have enjoyed spending a long period of time in the same place, although like every other family with school-age children, they have been finding it a challenge when it comes to homeschooling. Keith recently admitted that Nicole was the better teacher, telling Weekend Today that he wasn't as confident with teaching their daughters. "It's definitely not me, given I was a Caboolture High drop out at 15. Nic is better at it than me, I failed music," he said.

