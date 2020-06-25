Declan Donnelly shows off framed picture taken inside Buckingham Palace

Ant and Dec were up to their usual tricks on Wednesday, sharing a hilarious video of themselves "as a member of the opposite sex" – with makeup included.

The short clip sees the best friends talk via video call from each other's houses, and we couldn't help but notice one special framed picture that Dec has on one of his walls.

WATCH: The special picture could be seen on Dec's video

The photo, which can be seen in the corner of the video, was taken back in 2016 and shows the comedy duo posing outside the State Room ahead of interviewing Prince Charles for their ITV documentary, When Ant And Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years Of The Prince's Trust.

Whilst Ant can be seen looking down towards the floor, Dec is sitting across his friend whilst looking towards the camera. Between them, an open door shows the Queen's throne and a huge chandelier hanging from the high ceiling.

The documentary in question saw the best friends follow the royal around for a whole year. Not only did they interview the heir to the throne at Buckingham Palace but they visited Clarence House, St James' Palace and also stayed over at Dumfries House whilst filming.

The picture was taken back in 2016

Opening up later about staying at the Prince's Scottish home, the duo told Graham Norton: "It was the weirdest thing. We thought it would be a massive place and we would stay in another wing but it is a house and we stayed in rooms next to Charles."

The Saturday Night Takeaway hosts ordered a couple of bottles of wine from the butler as a nightcap but ended up making a racket after getting drunk together.

"We then got drunk with our wives but we were very conscious that Charles was down the corridor so as we got louder every now and again one of us would go, 'Shush, he's in bed!'" they said. "It was very bizarre."