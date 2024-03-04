Lady Gaga reveals giant oceanside greenhouse in unprecedented look at $22m house

Lady Gaga opened up the doors to her Malibu home for an exclusive event with pharmaceutical company Clinuvel this week.

The Poker Face hitmaker previously described the property as her "sanctuary", where she can escape the spotlight and write music. However, she surprised fans by hosting a secret event at her property, sharing an unprecedented look at her breathtaking oceanside garden.

Stepping stones snake their way through greenery leading to a patio area surrounding the outdoor swimming pool, which overlooked the sunset over the ocean. On one side of the pool sat a giant glass greenhouse where guests gathered for dinner.

The interior had been kitted out with round tables, rattan chairs and giant pink light fittings hanging from the ceiling, offering a picturesque backdrop for guests to dine as they soaked up the uninterrupted views across from Zuma Beach.

Lady Gaga purchased the mansion for $22.5 million in 2014, and the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has become her primary residence.

Nicknamed 'Gypsy Palace', the property sits on six acres of land and features an 800-bottle wine cellar, a home theatre, a gym, stables and even a 1960s-style bowling alley.

WATCH: Lady Gaga sunbathes at her Malibu mansion

While the exterior follows a Mediterranean theme, the interiors feel very spacious with open living spaces, high ceilings, exposed beams and hardwood floors.

© Instagram Lady Gaga purchased the oceanside home in 2014

The Rain on Me singer previously shared another peek at her home while filming a video with Billboard, telling the camera: "The first thing I asked myself when I came into this house was, 'How am I gonna try to relate to people all over the world and make songs that make people feel like they belong together if I don't feel like I can relate to the outside world sometimes?

© Instagram The star's Malibu home has its own stables

"So I really put it upon myself to focus on being mindful and present and fighting for my existence in nature. Because once I start to fight for that, the stuff I write about is just deepest desires and objectives in life."

Lady Gaga also previously rented a six-story townhouse in New York City for $67,000 a month in 2016, the same year she purchased Frank Zappa's former six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Hollywood Hills, which she sold for $6.5 million in 2021.

