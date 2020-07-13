Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside stunning garden at home in New York The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have the most amazing home in New York, where the Live with Kelly and Ryan star has been presenting the daytime show during lockdown. And on Monday, the TV personality shared a glimpse inside their large garden in her latest Instagram photo. The spacious area has a perfectly manicured lawn, as well as a patio with a seating area. Kelly has also added stylish touches to it, such as fresh flowers in a vase on the garden table. The family also have a beautiful holiday home in the Caribbean where they spent some of the lockdown, which features a large swimming pool and stunning views of the ocean.

Kelly Ripa reveals problem she's facing during lockdown

It's been an exciting few days for Kelly and her co-host Ryan Seacrest, who virtually attended the wedding of Rasheda and Anthony on the show. The loved-up couple got married in the house that the bride and her mum grew up in, making it even more special. Kelly looked stylish dressed in a rose gold dress for the occasion, while Ryan looked smart in a suit.

Live with Kelly and Ryan has kept going throughout the lockdown, and even though they have been in different locations, the presenters have proved that they can make it work. However, last week, Kelly experienced a common problem many people have faced during lockdown. The star was forced to sit still for fear of the screen freezing on her because they were having internet issues.

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos hanging out on their porch

At the beginning of the programme, she addressed the problem: "Hey Ryan, the reason I'm sitting awkwardly is that I've been told not to move too much today. We're having internet issues so I've been told to sit as still as possible." Kelly was sitting in an uncomfortable-looking position on the sofa, and added: "I wanted to sit back but I can't. Ryan, it would be great if you did the entire show and do all the talking, and I will sit just like this!"

Despite facing internet problems, Kelly is no doubt happy to be back in New York after her longer-than-planned trip to the Caribbean. Since returning home, the star has enjoyed seeing her extended family, and attended a fun Independence Day celebration on 4 July, complete with a show-stopping firework display.

