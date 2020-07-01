Kelly Ripa's porch at home in New York has to be seen to be believed The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children

Kelly Ripa has had quite the eventful lockdown, and recently returned back to New York following several weeks spent in the Caribbean. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is no doubt happy to be back surrounded by home comforts, and recently shared a photo of herself and Mark Consuelos posing on their porch. The spacious area features wood-panelled floorboards and a cream rug, giving it a homely feel. There are also co-ordinating wicker chairs and a wooden side table, making it the perfect place to relax. Kelly shared a photo of them to showcase their new Cool Cat hoodies, by designer Rocco Venneri.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed on their porch in New York

Last month, Kelly and Mark, along with their three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, came home after a longer than expected holiday. The family found themselves unable to return to the Big Apple when the lockdown restrictions were implemented.

The TV presenter opened up about her family's decision to stay in the Caribbean during a virtual townhall meeting with ABC employees at the beginning of June. According to People, Kelly revealed that her family had planned to go out to the Caribbean, but three days after they arrived, everything shut down, so they decided to stay where they were.

Kelly recently shared a glimpse inside her stylish bathroom

Kelly has still been filming with co-host Ryan Seacrest for their daytime TV show, with the pair broadcasting from their respective homes. Kelly also made a subtle reference to being away from her main home after revealing that she had run out of new outfits to wear while presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan, which had resulted in her having to borrow her daughter Lola's clothes.

Kelly and Mark are isolating with their three children

During an episode of the daytime show, the star said: "I'm now in my daughter's clothes. It's gone there." Mark, meanwhile, joked that it had been the "longest family trip ever" when posting a tribute message to son Michael on the day of his virtual graduation from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

The Riverdale star wrote: "Happy virtual graduation MJC. We are so proud of you. Quarantine graduation 2020 and we know it's not what we expected but we are so grateful to be all together on what I know must seem like the longest family trip ever…"

