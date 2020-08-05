Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony shares rare video with sons inside his ranch The award-winning singer is a dad-of-five and shares twins Emme and Max with J-Lo

Marc Anthony has been isolating on his stunning ranch during lockdown – and it looks like the most peaceful place to be staying in. The award-winning singer shared a glimpse inside the extensive grounds of his beautiful home on Monday, posting an Instagram video of himself sitting outside on the grass. He told viewers: "A beautiful day. God bless." Shortly afterwards, he posted a video of himself with his two sons Christian and Ryan, who he shares with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, riding motorbikes outside. "Me and my beautiful boys going for a little ride at the ranch. They are a blessing," he wrote in the caption.

VIDEO: Marc Anthony introduces two 'babies' on his ranch

The doting dad has six children in total. He is also father to daughter Arianna, and son Chase, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, and twins Emme and Max, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Over the past few months, Marc has been sharing pictures of himself relaxing on his ranch, and last week he even introduced fans to two new "babies" that had been born there. The star posted footage of himself looking happy and relaxed while holding two baby goats.

Marc Anthony and his sons had fun on their bikes at the ranch

Addressing fans, he said: "These are the two new babies born on the ranch. We don't have names. They are five days old. So we are looking for names. They are two girls." One of the goats started to bleat, resulting in the singer to joke: "You sing better than me!"

Marc is also dad to twins Emme and Max who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez

The baby goats aren't the only animals that Marc has introduced fans to over lockdown. Back in April, the award-winning singer melted hearts after sharing a picture on Instagram of himself cuddling up to his puppy Gigi.

Marc has several properties, and as well as his ranch, he has a beautiful home in Miami.

While Marc tends to keep his family life out of the public eye, he recently shared a sweet tribute to daughter Emme after she joined her mum on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

The I Need to Know hitmaker was in the audience at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to watch the pre-teen perform, and posted a picture of her singing on Instagram after the show. "Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my [heart] and I am forever yours," he wrote alongside the snapshot.

He also shared a picture of himself with J-Lo and Emme at her school concert in December, writing: "Nothing but love between us," in the caption.

