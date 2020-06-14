Gordon Ramsay has been isolating with his family in Cornwall over the coronavirus lockdown, and on Sunday the Hell's Kitchen star shared a new video of himself working out. With gyms closed, the TV star has been finding new ways to stay fit, and has moved his running machine into his bedroom! The dad-of-five admitted it was "tough" as he stepped up the pace, and panned around the room to share a glimpse inside it, including a wood-panelled mirror and patterned wallpaper. Gordon is staying at his second home by the beach with wife Tana Ramsay and their five children, Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Matilda, and baby Oscar.

VIDEO: Take a look inside Gordon Ramsay's bedroom at his home in Cornwall

Last week, Gordon's daughter Megan, 22, gave fans another peek inside their spacious holiday home. The doting big sister posted a photo on Instagram of herself sitting on a grey sofa while typing on her laptop, with her little brother sitting next to her with a toy laptop. Megan captioned the picture: "Work from home with my buddy @oscarjramsay." The siblings were sitting on a cosy looking sofa piled high with cushions, while artwork could be seen hanging in the corner of the room. An old panelled window and chic wooden floors were also in shot. The family also have an impressive garden, which has lots of space for Oscar to run around in. The grounds feature several seating areas, as well as a large paddling pool. What's more, the home looks out onto the beach, and boasts views of the ocean.

The Hell's Kitchen star's holiday home boasts views of the ocean

While they are kept on their toes with their five kids, especially while in lockdown, Tana recently stunned her husband by revealing she would love to add another baby to their brood. The doting mum made the confession during a joint interview with her husband on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly admitted she had "baby fever" when she saw Oscar – who had gatecrashed the interview – on-screen, telling Gordon: "Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me. I so want another child, and my husband is like, 'No! We have four!'" It was then that Tana appeared to say she felt the same as Kelly, telling the singer: "I want another one too and I've had five! It's crazy."

