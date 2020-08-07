You'll sweat just thinking about Ruth Langsford's heatwave outfit The This Morning star must have been uncomfortable

Many of us will be spending the heatwave posted up next to a fan, wearing the lightest clothes we have in our wardrobes.

But not poor Ruth Langsford.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's bold blue shirt dress has us swooning – and it's currently on sale

The This Morning star revealed on Friday that she's spending the hottest day of the year shooting her autumn/winter fashion collection – which features five faux leather jackets!

We can't imagine how hot the star must have been at work.

Ruth revealed her schedule on Instagram

Posting a photo of the beautiful sunny London sky, Ruth wrote: "Hottest day of the year… and I'm heading to QVC to shoot my autumn/winter range."

Sharing another clip of herself sitting in her QVC dressing room, she added: "It may be hot outside but for me at QVC today it’s Autumn/Winter."

Ruth's sweet fans took to the comment section to try and keep her morale high.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's fitness secrets: 5 exercise tips the This Morning star swears by

We love Ruth's new QVC line

MORE: Ruth Langsford makes fans jealous with personalised ‘She Shed’

"Oh dear... but I’m sure you’ll look cool," wrote one.

Another added: "You’re a star. It’s roasting here indoors. Too hot for the posh shed as well. Treated myself to your denim jean jacket recently it's so comfy and stretchy I love it. Take care in the heat xx."

Although Ruth's upcoming QVC collection isn't heatwave-proof, the line is certainly beautiful, and we'll be filling our wardrobe with pieces from it come autumn.

Best of all, Ruth has launched her fan-favourite leather jacket in four new shades!

The star has released her faux leather jacket in autumnal hues, from a soft beige stone tone to a deep conker.

But you better be quick, the jacket sells out famously fast!

In the past, Ruth has described the coat as being "full of stretch," and the piece consistently racks up overwhelmingly positive comments.

Still, we're not sure we'd have wanted to wear it on Friday...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.