Rochelle Humes buys son the most beautiful cradle The This Morning star showed off her purchase on Instagram

Rochelle and Marvin Humes are expecting a little baby boy in the coming weeks, and on Friday, the This Morning star revealed that she had bought him a rocker – and it's absolutely incredible.

MORE: Rochelle Humes' unusual knitted dress is the epitome of chic

Taking to Instagram to show off her chic purchase, the star shared a snap of the cradle boxed up, writing: "Just had an exciting delivery all the way from Greece, you wanna see? @aristotoofficial it even comes with a dust bag…"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle shows off daughters' amazing playroom

Unveiling a beautiful velvet bassinet, Rochelle told her followers: "OK, so here it is in all its beauty."

The show-stopping rocker looks like a work of art, featuring padded detailing and slender metal legs.

MORE: Inside This Morning host Rochelle Humes' beautiful new home with husband Marvin

How stunning is that rocker?

MORE: Rochelle Humes shows off very neat baby bump in gym kit

The mother-of-two continued: "A brand new rocker for the little man that looks like a really nice piece of furniture.

"It's so hard to find rockers that are beautiful for boys."

Hilariously, Rochelle then panned her camera over the piece by Aristot, revealing that her daughters, Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, had already placed their dolls inside!

"The girls have wasted no time putting their babies in there," she added.

"But honestly, the most beautiful piece of furniture ever. Really sturdy, like a nice big mattress. So it's going to work out perfect when we're on the sofa, rocker right in front of us."

Rochelle and Marvin are set to welcome their third child in the coming months – and the famous pair are over the moon about the birth of their first son, as are little Alaia-Mai and Valentina!

The 31-year-old recently told HELLO!: "The girls are so excited, they literally don't leave me alone. I don't get a minute; they are just obsessed. They keep saying: 'What's my baby brother doing now?' And I just say: 'Still in my belly.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.