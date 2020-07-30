Rochelle Humes reveals first glimpse inside her gorgeous new kitchen Rochelle and Marvin moved into their new house earlier this month

Rochelle Humes couldn't have been happier to be home on Thursday, after spending the past few nights in Scotland filming the latest series of The Hit List with her husband Marvin. And it appears their daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina were just as happy to see them, as a photo shared by Rochelle on Instagram showed how the girls had welcomed them home with helium balloons and a selection of sweet treats.

"Alaia has thrown us a party…" Rochelle captioned a sweet photo of her seven-year-old daughter clutching a "Welcome Home" balloon on her Instagram Stories.

The post also offered a first look inside the couple's new kitchen, after they moved house just two weeks ago. The spacious kitchen has cream wooden cabinets and black marble worktops, with a large island unit at the middle featuring the sink and even more cupboards for extra storage space.

Rochelle Humes has shared a first look inside her new kitchen

The couple has a dining table at the far end of the room next to two large windows with floor-length curtains, and a TV screen shows the security system the couple has installed.

Rochelle announced the family's surprise move during an appearance on This Morning earlier this month, admitting she had left the majority of the work to Marvin and her family, as she had been busy with work and is also heavily pregnant with their third child, who is due in October.

Rochelle previously showcased her new bathroom

Since the move Rochelle has also given a peek at her new bathroom, as she enjoyed a relaxing bath at the weekend. "And breathe…" Rochelle captioned the photo of her new white bathtub, which has central taps and grey and white marble surround. The wall is tiled with marble-effect tiles, and Rochelle has placed a plant on a ledge as a decorative addition to the space.

The 31-year-old also shared a glimpse at what appears to be her new dressing room with a photo of her growing baby bump.

