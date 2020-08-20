Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share another peek inside their beautiful £11.2m home The royal couple joined forces to participate in a video call from home

Royal fans have been given their third glimpse inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new home in less than a week thanks to another video call released on Thursday.

Prince Harry and Meghan joined forces to participate in a call with a group of young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, where they thanked participants for the work they are doing to use digital media as a force for good.

The clip showed the royal couple sitting side-by-side in a light-filled corner of their home, with dual-aspect windows featuring dark wood frames behind them, wooden panelling on the lower half of the cream walls, and a large house plant positioned in the corner.

Prince Harry and Meghan are sitting in the same room from which the Duke called competitors who took part in the virtual 'At Home Superhero Tri' last week. However, Prince Harry had positioned his computer in another direction to show a cream wooden cabinet with glass doors directly behind him.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed another detail in the background of the video – what appears to be two paint swatches on the wall behind him.

Meghan previously revealed another glimpse inside the home

There is a patch of pale grey paint, as well as a second swatch of a darker colour, no doubt as the couple try to decide what colour scheme to go for in their new home. The same swatches are visible to the side of where Meghan sits in the couple's latest video.

Meghan revealed a first look inside the property when she appeared at The 19th* Represents virtual summit on Friday. The room, which could be either their library or study, looked bright and airy thanks to the white-painted walls that had a gloss finish. A large four-panelled window with what appeared to be a walnut wood frame could be seen behind Meghan.

The couple's new home spans 18,000-square-feet on five acres of land. It has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a library, an office, a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a garage with space for five cars.

Outside, there is endless lawn space with tiered rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, a children's cottage and a large outdoor pool.

