Prince Harry sat down for a chat with Invictus Games competitors, appearing via video link from the new Santa Barbara home he shares with his wife Meghan Markle and their one-year-old son Archie.

The Duke of Sussex joined former competitors who took part in the virtual 'At Home Superhero Tri', congratulating them on their impressive achievements and also discussing the power of sport.

WATCH: At Home Superheros in conversation with The Duke of Sussex

As Harry popped up on screen, Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers hilariously remarked: "I tried to book Captain America, but I managed to get Captain Wales instead."

Doting dad Harry quickly quipped back: "The banter certainly hasn't improved in the last few months, that's for sure."

JJ and Harry were joined by Bruno, Mark and Jen, who each racked up some serious mileage over the past few weeks.

Meghan Markle also recently gave royal fans a glimpse inside their new home

Speaking about the challenge, Harry said: "With lockdown and everything else that's been going on and The Hague being postponed as well, surely this was an amazing opportunity for you guys to come together not only to do the physical side, which is improving your mental fitness, but to be together as a team doing something like this, and having a goal and a purpose and to some extent a distraction from the day to day life."

In response, JJ revealed that he had completed about a third of his miles with his family, saying: "That was the really loving thing."

Harry also touched upon the importance of Invictus' online community, saying: "It's so important to know that if you're going to have a bad day, if you've had a bad week, or you've experienced more trauma or another loss, or more stress in your life that you've got at your fingertips, whether it's a WhatsApp group, whether it's an online support group or whatever it is, or whether it's just the Invictus community, you've always got one, well not even one, you've got at least a handful of people that you can reach out to."

