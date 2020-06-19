Princess Eugenie's floral-patterned frock isn't your usual summer dress The royal was seen out and about in the capital

Princess Eugenie was seen for the first time in London on Friday since returning from Windsor, where she was isolating with her husband Jack Brooksbank, mum Sarah, Duchess of York and dad Prince Andrew.

For the occasion, the stylish royal opted for a shirt dress in one of the most unusual – but spectacular – floral prints we've seen all season long. A far cry from the average daisy or poppy print, Eugenie's teal dress was punctuated with green and bright blue palm leaves, as seen in photos published by Mail Online.

Princess Eugenie is known for her love of florals

What's more, the summery piece also featured elbow-length sleeves, an open shirt collar and a thigh-skimming hem that paired sophisticatedly with the 30-year-old's white kicks. Eugenie also wore a pair of tortoiseshell, circle-shaped sunglasses, which could be seen peeking over her face mask.

The Zadig and Voltaire is now sold out

The piece, by Zadig and Voltaire, has proved popular, and is now sold out online. Thankfully, the Parisian-based brand that's known for its rock and roll aesthetic has many other options, such as this pretty paisley-print flared dress, complete with a crew neck, front button fastening and chic half sleeves. The colourful piece is currently available for the reduced price of £165.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie joins a whole host of stars to inspire and empower females everywhere

The Princess accessorised with a bundle of slinky bracelets, and had her hair pulled back from her face. As for husband Jack, he opted for a matching teal T-shirt which he wore with black jeans, brown slip-on shoes and a backward-facing cap. He, too, donned a facemask, and had a backpack slung over his shoulders.

The royals are known for their love of florals, and Princess Eugenie famously announced her engagement to husband Jack wearing a floral Erdem dress. It seems she can't get enough of the playful print!

