Kourtney Kardashian has some seriously good taste in decor! The star shared some incredible photos inside her multi-million dollar mansion and her living room is amazing.

Despite being a mum-of-three Kourtney’s light and airy room looked like it belonged in an interior design magazine - and a high class one at that.

In place of toys and children’s books was a low coffee table adorned with neatly stacked hardback books.

A grand piano could be seen in the background pushed up against the large windows letting in the Californian sunshine.

Kourtney was stood in the foreground of the photos looking at an oversized book and striking some glamorous poses.

Her fans noticed her stunning room too with one writing: "That cozy chic room is everything" and another commenting: "Beautiful you and beautiful background."

Kourtney's house is incredible

The lavish home is in Calabasas and boasts six-bedrooms, an elevator, gym, pool, and massage room.

Kourtney bought it with her ex-boyfriend and the father of her three children, Scott Disick, in 2014 and paid $8.5 million for it.

The home’s playhouse has even been featured in Architectural Digest and Kourtney explained why it’s a tech-free zone.

"The kids wanted a TV and we were like, 'No'," she said. "There are books in there, and it's cute for playing games. The biggest thing is to use your imagination and have time to relax. It's a place to lounge and read books and play."

Kourtney's kitchen is as glamorous as she is

Cameras won’t be filming in her home for much longer since the family recently revealed their reality TV show has been cancelled.

Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram: "To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

"We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

We have a feeling it won’t be the last we see of the Kardashian-Jenners!

