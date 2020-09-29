Inside the houses of Hairy Bikers chefs Si King and Dave Myers The celebrity chefs have shared a glimpse inside their houses on Instagram

The Hairy Bikers travelled the UK for their latest BBC show, Best of British, but like the rest of us, they have been forced to spend a lot more time at home over the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: The Hairy Bikers share their guide to going vegetarian

As a result, the celebrity chefs Si King and Dave Myers have both been sharing social media posts from their private homes, including cooking tutorials from their respective kitchens and gardens, which have proved popular with their 116,000 Instagram followers.

Si King's house:

Si King revealed a glimpse inside his kitchen on Instagram

Si hasn't revealed much of his house, but did showcase his kitchen in a cooking demonstration from his home. The room is largely white, with white glossy worktops and walls, with a splash of lime green from his oven and extractor hood.

GALLERY: Inside celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's £6m home

The chef has silver pendant lights hanging from the ceiling and saucepans hanging from a wooden beam, with a selection of equipment including chopping boards, knives and cookware out on the worktops.

Dave Myers' house:

Dave Myers has also shared a look inside his kitchen

Dave has also added a splash of a vibrant green colour to his kitchen, which has dark brown cabinets and integrated appliances, and an island unit with white worktops and a hob on top.

The chef has an outdoor kitchen in his garden

The chef also has an outdoor kitchen area including a huge gas BBQ and hob positioned in one corner against a brick wall.

RELATED: Celebrities with amazing outdoor kitchens

A flamingo model and fairy lights decorate Dave's garden

We got a glimpse at another area of Dave's garden during the coronavirus lockdown, when he showed this border, which features an array of shrubs and potted plants, along with a flamingo model, all strung in fairy lights.

The Hairy Bikers chef also has a vegetable plot

Dave also has his own vegetable plot, where he grows everything from tomatoes to potatoes.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.