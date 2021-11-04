Pregnant Vogue Williams gives home an eye-popping upgrade after baby news – and wow The couple are expecting their third child

Vogue Williams' London home with her husband Spencer Matthews already boasts colourful interiors, but she injected another pop of colour into her living room this week.

The Heart Radio host took to Instagram to gush over her new corner sofa, which came in a stunning orange hue with clashing blue, white and red scatter cushions. She tagged Love Your Home UK, and her new furniture appears to be the Jake symmetrical design which, when created in a stain-resistant velvet fabric, costs around £4,700.

WATCH: Vogue Williams shares a glimpse into luxe Dublin home

"The big reveal! Couldn't be happier with our new couch," she wrote.

If that wasn't enough to brighten up the space, there is also a vintage grey and pink rug positioned underneath the marble round coffee table, and a large piece of artwork on the wall.

A built-in sideboard runs along one wall providing the family with lots of storage space.

Vogue Williams shared a photo of her new orange corner sofa

Vogue and Spencer, who recently announced they are expecting their third child, formerly had a grey sofa and three vintage motorbike and car posters in the space.

The couple are already doting parents to son Theodore, three, and daughter Gigi, one, so perhaps their choice of bright colours (and likely stain-resistant material) was in preparation for when they have three young children with muddy clothes and sticky fingers!

The Heart Radio star's former grey sofa

Elsewhere, their kitchen has sleek white fitted cupboards and a 16-seater dining table which is ideal for hosting parties for Spencer's former Made in Chelsea co-stars or his brother and sister-in-law James Matthews and Pippa Middleton.

The model and TV star own two stunning homes – as well as their main family house in London, they also have a property in Howth, Ireland that they have been renovating since purchasing it in November 2019.

Vogue and her family hadn't been able to visit the property amid the pandemic, but they made an emotional return to her hometown in Dublin for the first time in two years back in June 2021.

"I love being home, I LOVE being home!" Vogue sang at the time. "And just seeing my new house is amazing. I cried when I landed. It's been since January 2019. I'm finally home."

