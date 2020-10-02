Inside Binky Felstead’s daughter’s stunning bedroom Three-year-old India has even chosen the wallpaper herself

Newly engaged Binky Felstead lives with fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton in their four-bed home in London.

Since they purchased the property in 2019, the couple have been busy renovating, transforming it into their dream abode.

Recently, Binky took to Instagram to film daughter India playing in her immaculately styled room, along with Binky’s pal Hannah.

WATCH: Binky's daughter India spends time in her designer room

It's a room in which India has had a hand in designing, at the age of just three, as she chose her own beautiful floral wallpaper.

The Instagram Stories video shows India’s play kitchen set, which she loves to use and also highlights pretty design details around the spacious room.

Most notably, the Scandiborn miniature bamboo table and chairs in the centre of the room, a set which proved to be very popular and are now sold out.

The gorgeous lattice-detailed dresser and wardrobe bring the country-chic vibe that Binky loves so much, and these are currently still available from Scandiborn.

Binky says India's room is her favourite in the whole house

During the clip, India ushers Binky’s friend Hannah into bed, tucking her under the white patterned covers. The bed also has lattice detailing on the headboard, bringing the whole room together.

Speaking to HELLO!, Binky describes India’s room as “tranquil” and actually confesses: “I come in here sometimes, even when she’s not here”.

Binky gave HELLO! an exclusive access-all-areas tour of her home where we got to see all of the gorgeous details from top to bottom.

