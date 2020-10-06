Katy Perry lists Beverly Hills mansion after welcoming baby Daisy The Roar hitmaker welcomed her first child with Orlando Bloom in August

Katy Perry has been keeping a low profile since welcoming her daughter Daisy Dove at the end of August, and the Roar hitmaker is making some major changes away from the spotlight.

The American Idol star has made the decision to list her Beverly Hills mansion, two years after she purchased it for $7.95million.

The impressive property was used primarily as a guest house for Katy and Orlando Bloom's family and friends when they came to stay in the area, but with baby Daisy now in their lives, they may well be cutting back on hosting duties for the time being.

VIDEO: Katy Perry shares glimpse inside baby Daisy's nursery

The gorgeous home, according to Variety, features two en-suite guest bedrooms, a formal living room with French doors, a family room and a dining area.

There is also a main suite on the second floor, complete with a sitting area, two walk-in-wardrobes, a spa-style bathroom and an attached deck.

A fourth bedroom is located atop the garage, and is currently being used as a music studio.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are selling their guest home in Beverly Hills

What's more, the home also features a lagoon-style pool and a large lawn. Katy and Orlando are enjoying every second with Daisy.

The celebrity couple announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF - they are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity - sharing a black and white image of their newborn holding onto her dad's finger.

The Roar hitmaker shared a glimpse inside baby Daisy's nursery ahead of her arrival

They said they were "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," adding that they feel "lucky" and "grateful" to have been able to deliver their child so peacefully.

Daisy is Orlando's second child. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also a dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Fans are looking forward to seeing the first photo of Katy's daughter

Prior to Daisy's arrival, the Hollywood star revealed in an interview published in HELLO! that his son couldn't wait to meet his sister.

"Flynn couldn't be more excited to be getting a little sister – he's already got two brothers from Miranda. So although the circumstances are definitely unusual, this is a wonderful time for us," he said.

