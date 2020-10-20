Noel Fielding tends to keep his home tightly under wraps, but a former photo has given fans a look inside his beautiful garden.

The Great British Bake Off host took to Instagram with the snap as he showed off his gardening skills.

It features a light green outhouse in one corner with glass panels on the doors and a brown roof, various bushes and plants lining either side, and a wooden fence. There is also a black concrete stone positioned on top of a wooden base.

Noel's garden features an outhouse

Noel captioned the picture, "Rare shot of Lemmy gardening."

In June, he shared another snap from inside of his home, revealing that when he's not mowing the lawn, there is also a selection of kids play furniture outside, including a sandpit, a swing, and a playhouse. There are also two sun loungers: one blue and one orange, matching the sandpit.

Noel's garden has various children's play furniture

The garden is overlooked by the home via large white French patio doors with glass panels, and there is a small concrete patio area at the front.

Noel lives in north London and shares his home with his girlfriend Lliana Bird and their daughter Dali, while they are also expecting a second child.

Noel's home has a balcony

Their outdoor space includes a balcony on the first floor of the property. It features geometric brown tiled flooring and black railing, overlooking a nearby park. Noel and Lliana have added a bright pink circular table and chairs, as well as a navy blue flower pot on the floor and a blue and orange teapot used as another flower pot on top of the table.

Inside, Noel's kitchen is fitted with cream glossy cupboards and stainless steel appliances, and has a large island unit with a vibrant orange worktop in the middle.

