Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson films in his immaculate garden Alan Titchmarsh would be proud of the flowerbeds

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gave us a glimpse of his perfectly manicured garden when he recently shot an Instagram video.

The actor and Disney voice over star filmed a promotional video on Instagram for his tequila brand, Teremana, showing his fans how to mix up the perfect cocktail.

Our attention turned to the impressive manicured garden behind him - particularly, the pristine hedge and sculpted bushes. It is unclear whether The Rock himself is responsible for the green-fingered display or he has a team to help him with such preening.

We got a sneak peek into The Rock's manicured garden

In the clip, we can see the exterior of his red-brick mansion with beautiful Georgian windows. It is unknown which of The Rock’s several properties this video was shot at, as the star has homes across America, including his Virginia farm.

Behind him we can also spot a metal outdoor seat – and we presume this is where he likes to kick back and enjoy his tequila-infused drinks.

His outside space hasn’t always been this immaculate though. A few months prior, Dwayne shared a disastrous moment with his fans where severe storms caused his front gate to break – and being The Rock, he decided to rip it off.

In a desperate moment, The Rock rips off his garden gate

He said: “I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall”. We hope that by now he has managed to restore the façade to its former glory with a gate repair.

The Rock’s Instagram has a colossal following of 200million people. He often shows his fans inside his ‘iron paradise’ gyms which, of course, he has at every home.

