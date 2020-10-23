Vogue Williams' stain-proof white sofa proves magic is real

Vogue Williams proved that magic does exist on Friday, when she shared a video of her beautiful white sofa and revealed that it's stain-proof.

The famous mum explained that she'd had the piece of furniture fibre-sealed, which means that no matter what she drops on it, "it just doesn't stain".

Sign us up!

As she panned her camera over the sofa, Vogue explained: "People told me not to get a white couch. But I've just had it fibre-sealed by Nigel – this isn't an ad or a gift by the way, it's literally just an amazing company. So if I spill anything on it, it just doesn't stain @fibreseal."

Vogue shared the video on Instagram

We'd love to see another video, perhaps after one of the radio star's little-uns decides to fling their supper over the living room!

Vogue's fridge is practically magic, too

Vogue, her husband Spencer Matthews and their two young children Gigi and Theo share a beautiful home in London, with the famous parents occasionally sharing glimpses inside their residence.

They bought their house in 2017, and it features a spacious open-plan living area, large terrace and even an adorable tropical-themed nursery.

Aside from a futuristic fridge that responds to clapping (yes, really), the kitchen also has a modern monochrome aesthetic with white cabinets and black worktops and splashbacks.

In their living room, the couple own a large grey corner-sofa sure to fit the whole family, which is accessorised with contrasting light coloured pillows.

However, the real showstopper in the couple's living area is most definitely the large diamante-encrusted mirror that takes centre stage.

To match the shine of their mirror centrepiece there is also a large collection of photographs in matching mirrored frames which, from what we can see, are all photos of their nearest and dearest - and these frames are also resting on a glistening mirrored side table.

Talk about coordination!

