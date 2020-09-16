Jennifer Lopez looks stunning in jaw-dropping beach selfie The actress works hard to stay in shape

Jennifer Lopez made the most of the last of the summer sun when she shared a stunning beach selfie to Instagram on Wednesday.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker, 51, posted a picture of herself sunbathing on a white, sandy beach and her fans loved it.

"Feeling golden," she captioned the snapshot. "Holding on to the last few moments of summer."

Jennifer sported a deep tan and hot pink, string bikini as she stared out at the ocean.

STORY: Jennifer Lopez's insane 'superwoman' muscles are all the gym motivation we need

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez has the ultimate dance party in the basement of her Miami mansion

Her 131 million followers were quick to tell her how amazing she looked with one commenting: "THAT BODY," and another calling her a "gorgeous goddess".

The mum-of-two isn’t just blessed with good genes, she works incredibly hard to stay in tip-top shape.

Jennifer eats all organic and avoids processed foods. She also rarely missed a workout and told HELLO! that exercise plays a major role in not just how she looks but how she feels too.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez sell their Malibu beach house

Soaking up the last of the summer sun

"I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she said. "Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness.

"And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you're better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me."

When she really wants to give her body a boost she’ll embark on a ten-day detox diet too.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares a peek inside her beautiful kitchen

Jennifer trained as in pole dancing for her role in Hustlers

Last year she ditched all sugar and carbohydrates for the stringent diet and admitted it was hard.

"Not only do you get a headache, but you feel like you're in an alternate reality or universe. Like you don’t feel like yourself. You realise that you’re addicted to sugar," she said during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"What happens is, it takes down the inflammation a little bit. So all of a sudden you start feeling really small, and less swollen, and it feels good. You get addicted to that feeling too."

Jennifer had some support during her hardcore diet since her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, 45, did it too.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.