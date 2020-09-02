Geri Horner's mind-blowing bedroom revealed: see where the Spice Girls star lives Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Mel B and Emma Bunton have all visited

Spice Girls star Geri Horner and her husband Christian Horner own a home in Banbury as well as a second property in Hertfordshire, and the couple's bedrooms at both houses are truly incredible.

WATCH: Geri Horner shows off horseriding skills near Banbury home

In 2017, Geri took to Instagram with a photo of herself and her baby son Monty inside one of the spaces.

Geri has a gold four-poster bed

It's furnished with a large four-poster bed with an ornate gold headboard and plain white bedding and pillowcases. It looks as though the bed is also framed with lime green patterned curtains, which are seen lining the back of the headboard.

Shortly after, Geri shared a photo inside the couple's other bedroom.

Geri's bedroom has black wallpaper

This one is decorated with moody wallpaper featuring splashes of green and pink paint. Their bed, meanwhile, has a white leather headboard, and is dressed with white bed linen, a brown velvet throw, and matching brown velvet cushions. At either side of the bed, Geri and Christian have two black bedside tables with spherical touch-tap lamps.

Geri and Christian's son Monty, meanwhile, has his own animal-themed bedroom.

Geri's son has an animal-themed bedroom

Geri shared a photo of him with Christian at Christmas, revealing blue animal print wallpaper, cream carpets and white furniture. Monty has a selection of toys and books stacked at one side of the room, which are usually stored in a brown rattan basket.

Judging by Geri's recent Instagram posts, it looks as though the family have been staying at their country estate in Banbury since the coronavirus pandemic began, but now that restrictions are easing, the family will no doubt be looking to visit their second property soon.

Geri owns various farm animals

Their house in Banbury is also home to a number of farm animals, including goats and horses. Geri previously posted a photo of herself and Christian in the garden during Easter weekend alongside their goats, with the caption, "Check out the new brood!"

