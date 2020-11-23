One of The Queen's favourite rooms is getting a makeover - watch The renovations will include the removal of a roof that's almost 200 years old

Work has commenced to completely renovate the West Wing of Buckingham Palace including one of The Queen's most used spaces – her beloved Picture Gallery.

The enormous £369million project will take 10 years to complete – and it has already taken one whole month to carefully remove 65 pieces of art from the gallery's walls.

The royal household has released a fascinated time-lapse video which shows the meticulous work taking place.

It was the first time in 45 years these pictures have been removed and the collection includes famous works by Canaletto, Van Dyck, Vermeer and Rembrandt. The public will still be able to marvel at the artworks as they are due to go on display nearby at The Queen’s Gallery once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The Queen uses this space for all of her most important events

There are elements of the gallery which date back to 1820s, and as part of the renovations the almost 200-year-old roof will be replaced. This comes as the royals plan to future-proof the palace's interiors and exteriors.

The Picture Gallery is one of the 19 state rooms in the building’s West Wing and it provides the backdrop for state visits, receptions and official events hosted by the royals. The Queen has hosted many important events within this very special room.

Buckingham Palace's state dining room is another place where art is showcased

Designed by architect John Nash as part of George IV's transformation of Buckingham Palace in the 1820s, the 47-metre Picture Gallery was designed to display the King's art collection, but he didn't live to see it completed.

