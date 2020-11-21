Kylie Jenner sparks mass fan reaction with latest video of daughter Stormi The makeup mogul's fans are concerned

Kylie Jenner caused concern among her fans this week after she posted a new video with her daughter Stormi, two.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a glimpse into her home as she baked some Grinch-themed cupcakes with the little tot to mark her latest Kylie Cosmetics Christmas collection.

Posting the video to her YouTube channel, Kylie wrote: "In celebration of my KYLIE X GRINCH collection launching today, Stormi and I made Grinch cupcakes!"

Despite the sweet mother and daughter moment, fans were distracted by the length of Kylie's nails, with many concerned that she almost poked Stormi's eye out with her "ridiculous claws".

"Oh my god, someone needs to tell her to cut those ridiculous claws off. She nearly poked out Stormi’s eye," commented one concerned follower.

"How does she do anything with those hideous nails? Stormi could have been left without an eye," another added. A third wrote: "Kylie Jenner’s nails are probably the most dangerous thing to happen in 2020. Stormi’s eye!"

Fans were concerned about Kylie's long nails near Stormi's eye

Earlier this year, Kylie's fans were divided by a photo of Stormi wearing hoop earrings with her name written on them. Many of the star's followers commented on just how cute Stormi looked, but others expressed their concerns for the little girl wearing such big earrings.

One fellow parent commented: "Earrings quite big, it's unsafe for a baby in her age, she is so cute by the way." Another wrote: "They look heavy on her ears."

Other fans defended Stormi's earrings, with many writing that they were probably just for the photos, while others praised her accessory. One wrote: "She's cooler than I'll ever be," while another added: "Lovely earrings."

Kylie sparked concern earlier this year with this photo of Stormi wearing hoop earrings

Kylie shares Stormi with ex Travis Scott, and although they are no longer together, they have remained the best of friends.

The beauty mogul spoke about their relationship in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, telling the publication: "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her.

"We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

