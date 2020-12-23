Strictly Come Dancing stars put up their Christmas decorations - all the stunning photos These Strictly stars can all dance around the Christmas tree tonight...

Oti Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Dianne Buswell are just some of the Strictly stars getting into the festive spirit with their Christmas decorations. From show-stopping trees to festive doorscapes, we're taking a look at the most wow-worthy installations from our favourite pros, judges and contestants.

Oti Mabuse

Oti has transformed her living room into a bright and colourful haven

Oti Mabuse revealed her fancy Christmas decorations on Instagram – and she had an unlikely source of inspiration – Loose Women's Stacey Solomon! Transforming her living room, the Strictly winner showcased her twinkling tree which featured gold flowers as well as vibrant turquoise, purple and red baubles. Polishing off her festive decor, she added icicle lights to the curtain poles and hung festive bunting and balloons around the mantlepiece – so stunning!

After showing her followers around her living room, Oti wrote: "Check out @staceysolomon account for better ideas. I am obsessed with her stories and her creative Christmas/home décor ideas." She added: "I don't know Stacey but she seems like a fun gal."

Shirley Ballas

Shirley opted for a less traditional white Christmas tree

Shirley Ballas has transformed her home into a Christmas grotto – and the results are incredible. Sharing a series of snaps on Instagram, the Strictly judge exhibited her unique white Christmas tree adorned with pink, red, white and silver baubles, as well as white feather snowflakes and string fairy lights. It sits on top of a circular stand in the living room and features built-in LED lights.

She decorated her entrance hallway with floral garlands, lanterns and statues

As for her entrance hallway, the bannisters have been dressed with floral garlands including red and white decorations and string lights, while a life-sized toy soldier statue and two reindeer statues have been positioned at either side of the stairs. A second green Christmas tree also stands alongside the stairs. Three candle lanterns and a selection of smaller toy soldiers are showcased on the first and second steps.

Shirley's doorway is framed by a festive archway

A fan of seasonal doorscapes, Shirley's front door is framed by a green, white and silver archway that has been sprinkled with faux snow and decorated with more red, white and silver decorations. A large potted plant has been sprayed with silver glitter and decorated with a silver bow, while two further white wicker reindeer statues stand at the front.

Dianne Buswell

Dianne and Joe cosied up beneath the Christmas tree

Pro dancer Dianne Buswell recently reunited with boyfriend Joe Sugg, and the happy couple posted a sweet snap on social media as they snuggled up beneath their Christmas tree. Opting for a traditional green spruce, they decorated their tree with gold lights as well as silver and gold metallic baubles.

Caroline Quentin

Actress Caroline Quentin, who starred in this year's show, revealed that she'd put her tree up in November, writing:

"Whassup? Trees up. Bit earlier this year but what the hell. Why not."

Resting upon a wicker stand, the Strictly contestant's tree beamed with twinkly lights, casting a warm glow about her living room. Look closely and you'll spot a number of Santa, penguin and angel ornaments as well as stars and hearts.

Luba Mushtuk

Luba Mushtuk's tree is so gorgeous! The glamorous pro dancer has pink glittery baubles which are entwined with gold wired flowers and white snowflakes.

Nadiya Bychkova

Strictly blonde bombshell dancer Nadiya Bychkova posed alongside her Christmas tree to unveil her new 2021 calendar. While the dancer looked absolutely stunning, we couldn't take our eyes off of her tree which had been decorated with gold and silver bows, as well as gold, pink and blue baubles.