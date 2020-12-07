Shirley Ballas transforms home into stunning Christmas grotto – see photos The Strictly judge has the most beautiful property

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has transformed her incredible home for Christmas, and the results are so stunning.

The star took to Instagram with a series of photos showing different areas of the home and how they had been decorated for the festive period, and captioned it, "Huge thank you to @wayfairuk for transforming our home into a twinkling winter wonderland this Christmas. I love their wide range of unique festive décor, follow my stories to see more!"

The first image shows her unique white Christmas tree. It's situated in the living room, and Shirley has decorated it with pink, red, white and silver baubles, as well as white feather snowflakes and string fairy lights. It sits on top of a circular stand with built-in LED lights, where she has positioned presents and a white reindeer statue.

The next picture shows Shirley's incredible entrance hallway. The bannisters have been dressed with floral garlands including red and white decorations and string lights, while a life-sized toy soldier statue and two reindeer statues have been positioned at either side of the stairs. A second green Christmas tree also stands alongside the stairs. Three candle lanterns and a selection of smaller toy soldiers are showcased on the first and second steps.

Third comes a snap of Shirley's doorway. It is framed by a green, white and silver archway that has been sprinkled with faux snow and decorated with more red, white and silver decorations. A large potted plant has been sprayed with silver glitter and decorated with a silver bow, while two further white wicker reindeer statues stand at the front.

Shirley lives in London after permanently relocating from Los Angeles.

"When I got the Strictly job it made sense to come back to England," she told HELLO!. "It was quite difficult to commute back and forth, and I really wanted to build my charity work. I simply can't do that if I am on the other side of the world."

