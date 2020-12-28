Kylie Jenner delights fans with pregnancy photo of baby bump

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kylie Jenner fans were in for a treat on Sunday when they got to take a trip down memory lane with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star as she joined in with the popular Instagram challenge ‘Post a picture of’.

One of the standout pictures was a response to a fan’s request to see “your pregnant belly” along with a heart and cute eyes emoji. The reality TV star happily obliged with an arty red-lit snap of herself sitting on a bed in a crop top, showing off her baby bump during her pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster, and with her hair draped over her face.

Kylie Jenner posted an arty throwback pregnancy photo

There was also an absolutely adorable baby photo of her daughter at one week old, after one follower asked for an unseen pic. The little girl snoozes away on a cream pillow in the sweet snap, which is sure to have delighted fans.

Other photos from the game included a picture of Stormi being cradled by her daddy, Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, outside her $36.5 million mansion in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner shows of Stormi's INSANE princess carriage

The pair might not be together anymore but they are still great friends who are focused on co-parenting their two-year-old. In fact, Travis made his daughter’s Christmas extra special by gifting her the most incredible present - her very own Disney princess carriage complete with a custom 'Princess Stormi' sign, pink leather seating, a heart-shaped step and an assortment of Disney princess costumes.

Fans were treated to a first look at this cute baby photo of Stormi

When Kylie was asked to post “the cutest pic you’ve got with Stormi”, Kylie responded by posting a pic of herself and her daughter on “the day she got her big girl bed”. In it, we can see the little girl – who wears a sweet tie dye top - is over the moon with the new four-poster addition to her room.

Stormi looks delighted in this sweet snap of an important milestone

What else can fans learn about the 23-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO from the pictures? Well, she reveals her favourite product from her range – the Exposed matt lip kit, and her favourite book – Only Love is Real by Brian L Weiss.

