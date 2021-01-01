Jennifer Lopez gives full tour inside incredible $24 million New York penthouse The singer's home is serious goals!

Jennifer Lopez gave an eye-opening look into her phenomenal $24 million New York penthouse on Friday as she celebrated the New Year and the launch of her beauty range - and with it's huge windows and endless sweeping rooms it feels like a royal palace.

The Jenny From the Block singer, who lives in the apartment with her partner Alex Rodriguez, posted a lengthy Instagram TV video to her social media showing the incredible décor and branding for her new luxury cosmetics and skincare range, JLO Beauty.

We're sure her 136 million Instagram followers were thrilled with the revealing peek inside her home.

WATCH: J Lo shares look inside amazing New York penthouse apartment (Instagram: @jlo)

The apartment, which has been on the market for sale since 2017, has gorgeous floor to ceiling french windows with a neutral and cream colour scheme, giving it a minimalist yet stylish look.

The kitchen looked equally as impressive with a large dining table and counter, adorned with plates of food and glasses for their guests.

J Lo shared an extensive look into her home

The living room looked festively cosy and stylish with plush sofas and cushions giving the room warmth, and a huge Christmas tree adding heaps of holiday spirit. And it wouldn't be a celebrity home without a large fridge! The singer's enormous double fridge assigned purely for beverages could be seen in the background, putting any of ours to shame in the process.

The home boasted a large dining area

The singer, actress and entrepreneur is fortunate to own a number of properties across the states. Along with her fiancé Alex, who she began dating in early 2017, and her two children Max and Emme, she splits her time between her homes in upstate New York in the prestigious Hamptons area, as well as their huge mansion in Bel Air and on Miami Beach.

The Florida property is the family's most recent purchase and was where they spent the majority of quarantining period this year. Over the summer, she and finance Alex Rodriguez purchased the $40 million home in Florida's Star Island.

