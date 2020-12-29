Jennifer Lopez's fans go wild for her big announcement The singer reached out to her fans

Jennifer Lopez sent her fans into meltdown after teasing a very "big announcement" on Instagram on Tuesday.

The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer revealed that she will be performing her new track, In the Morning, on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

MORE: JLo strikes a playful pose in tiny pyjamas

JLo will be ringing in the new year with a whole host of talented co-stars, including Lewis Capaldi, Miley Cyrus, Nelly and Ciara. The show will be broadcast on ABC from Times Square, with the mum-of-two taking to the stage right before the famed midnight ball drop. Lucy Hale and Billy Porter will be hosting the show this year alongside regular presenter Ryan.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez teases 'big announcement'

Sharing a clip from her rehearsals, JLo told her followers: "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I'm performing #InTheMorning for the very first time on @RockinEve!!!!! It all starts with rehearsals. Which other songs should I add to the setlist?! Tell me below #RockinEve #BTS #JLORockinEve."

MORE: Check out what JLo takes to the gym

MORE: JLo reveals her twins want to hide when she does this

Despite dressing down in a tracksuit, Jennifer, 51, looked as gorgeous as ever as she jumped around the stage and laughed with her backing singers. Fans were quick to reply to her post with fire emojis, while one enthused follower wrote: "YASSSSSSSS MAMA."

JLo is preparing for her New Year's Eve gig

"YESSSS OMG YESSSSS," posted another, while others requested songs including Jenny from the Block, Waiting for Tonight and Let's Get Loud for her setlist.

Jennifer previously teased that she was on her way to New York City for her festive gig, sharing a photo from her private jet. "New Year's #RockinEve here I come!! Text me at (305) 690-0379 which songs you want to hear on my setlist!!! @RockinEve," she wrote.

Alex and Jennifer had planned to marry this year

Meanwhile, the bride-to-be will definitely be looking forward to kicking off 2021, after a year in which she had to postpone her wedding with baseball star fiancé Alex Rodriguez not once but twice. JLo and A-Rod had planned a June 2020 wedding in Italy but cancelled it due to the pandemic.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.