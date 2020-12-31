Jennifer Lopez stuns in striking photos taken on the subway! The 51-year-old looks sensational

Jennifer Lopez is ready to ring in 2021. Taking to Instagram ahead of New Year's Eve, the singer shared a series of glamourous snapshots taken in the most unlikely of settings – the New York subway! The first image sees JLo stood up in a carriage, all dressed up in a ballgown, heavy silver jewellery and an intricate embroidered jacket.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez looks like a real-life Barbie doll with unicorn hair

The remaining two images reveal her full outfit – thigh-high leather boots hidden under her dress's fully netted skirt.

Loading the player...

/p>

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and her sisters surprise their mother

The incredible photoshoot proved to be a huge hit with her fans, and the post has already amassed more than 1.2million on the social media site.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez reveals twins Max and Emme want to hide when she does this

Jennifer, 51, is in New York ahead of her appearance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The star is set to perform her new track, In The Morning, on the show, which will also feature appearances from the likes of Lewis Capaldi and Miley Cyrus.

Jennifer shared the striking snapshots on Instagram

The show will be broadcast on ABC from Times Square, with the mum-of-two taking to the stage right before the famed midnight ball drop.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme talks close bond with dad Marc Anthony

Jennifer is no doubt looking forward to kicking off 2021, after a year in which she had to postpone her wedding with baseball star fiancé Alex Rodriguez not once but twice. JLo and A-Rod had planned a June 2020 wedding in Italy but cancelled it due to the pandemic.

Jennifer and Alex were forced to postpone their 2020 nuptials

This will be the singer's third time walking down the aisle, while Alex, 45, is preparing for his second time as a groom. Jennifer was notably married to Marc Anthony – father of her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme - from 2004 to 2014, Chris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez makes revelation about son Max and is praised for her parenting

Alex's marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, meanwhile, lasted from 2002 to 2008, and together they share two daughters, Natasha, 16, and 12-year-old Ella.

Read more HELLO! US stories here