Inside Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's country home – complete with graffiti walls The Footloose actress and City on a Hill star share children Sosie and Travis

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have homes in both New York and Los Angeles, and have been based in LA during the pandemic – close to their two children, Sosie and Travis.

What's more, the celebrity couple have been sharing glimpses of their lives on social media over the past few months, including plenty of pictures inside their beautiful home.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick looks incredible in gold suit in stunning throwback photo

The gorgeous property boasts a huge living area decorated with black-and-white pictures, as well as a wood-panelled kitchen, where Kyra has enjoyed baking during the lockdown.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: 11 of the most incredible celebrity living rooms

One of the other quirky features that the couple have revealed on social media is their garage, complete with graffiti walls, including messages from their children.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's 'crushing' family change is so relatable

During the pandemic, Kyra and Kevin have been living with their son Travis, while Sosie lives nearby.

Kevin Bacon inside the celebrity couple's quirky graffiti covered garage

The Footloose actress opened up about her family's time together in a lockdown diary for USA Today last year. Kyra detailed her new passion for baking.

MORE: Inside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's incredible garden

She wrote: "I was always like, I can't bake at all. And now I'm like, actually I can bake if I follow the rules. What have I made? Banana bread.

The Hollywood actor inside his living room

"We made a birthday cake for my daughter early on. We didn't have the right kind of flour, we had buckwheat flour, or the right kind of sugar. And we didn't really have icing, but we had chocolate chips. We improvised. We were all very proud of ourselves."

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin inside their open-plan living room

Kyra's baking efforts have also been documented on her Instagram account, and she recently revealed that she had made a pound cake.

READ: Christine Anstead's monochrome mansion is unreal - see inside

The family also have a house in Connecticut which has a barn, where they keep their latest additions – two goats that were gifted to Kyra from Kevin for their wedding anniversary.

The famous couple's home at Christmas time

The Call Your Mother actress recently spoke about her gifts from Kevin – who often feature on their Instagram pages too. Chatting to ET Canada, she said: "We don't usually get each other presents but this year Kevin said 'I've got you something' and my first thought was 'I thought we weren't getting each other anything, I've got you nothing.

"But then he started walking me down to this little barn we have in Connecticut, and he gifted me two pygmy goats that are absolutely adorable." On their relationship, she said: "We're lucky, we got really lucky."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.