Kyra Sedgwick shares glimpse inside very chic living room with exposed brick wall

Kyra Sedgwick has posted another glimpse inside her LA home as she spoke about an episode of her hit show Call Your Mother.

The actress shared the clip on Instagram from her chic living room, which featured an exposed brick wall and acoustic guitars in the background.

The room also had an exquisite wooden unit for the family's television set and another wooden table in front of it.

In the clip, posted last week, the star spoke about the importance behind a recent Call Your Mother episode.

Speaking directly to fans, she said: "Hey guys, really excited about you watching Call Your Mother tonight. And this episode, in particular is really near and dear to my heart."

Kyra explained: "It explores something that I think all women feel, which is this idea that we're all supposed to be the perfect, mother, daughter, friend, sister, worker, cook, etc. and look good while doing it."

Kyra then laughed, saying: "And I'm here to tell you that that's im-frigging-possible, and it's really fun to see that reflected back to us on a TV show."

She then posted a clip from the episode and said she'd see fans "tonight."

Last month, Kyra gave a miniature tour of her LA home as she posted a clip of herself dancing inside the open-plan space, which features wooden furniture, white sofas with quirky cushions and rows of family photos hanging up on the walls.

Their house also has some unexpected features, including graffiti walls in the garage, which is where Kyra's husband Kevin Bacon has been spending a lot of time playing his musical instruments during the pandemic.

During the lockdown, Kyra and Kevin have been living with their son Travis, while daughter Sosie lives nearby.

