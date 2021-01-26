Coleen Rooney's fans can't get over transformation at £6million home - see photos Coleen and Wayne overhauled the house for son Kit's birthday

Coleen Rooney and her husband Wayne transformed their home into a makeshift football locker room for their son Kit's fifth birthday, and the photos are amazing.

Coleen shared the snaps on Instagram showing that they had a temporary wall installed to replicate the inside of a locker room, displaying various football shirts reading 'Kit' and '5' on the back. There was also a trophy stand displaying Kit's incredible birthday cake (also football-inspired), as well as various black and white football balloons that made a large archway. In another area of the home, Coleen and Wayne had set up teepees and beds with trays for a home cinema, complete with football bunting.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney transformed their home into a locker room

Coleen captioned the carousel: "Happy 5th birthday to our Kit. We love you all the world xxx."

She credited Beckoration for the balloons, and Little Dreamers Teepee Parties for the tent style cinema.

Coleen and Wayne also set up a home cinema for their sons

Coleen and Wayne's fans were unsurprisingly impressed. One wrote: "Ahh wow looks amazing!" while another added: "Looks great!" and a third agreed: "Such a lovely theme party."

Coleen and Wayne live in Cheshire with their sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass, in a house that is said to be worth £6million.

The Rooney home was transformed for Kit's birthday

However, they are currently in the process of renovating their dream home nearby. It is estimated to be worth £20million and spread across 40 acres, while the inside will include six large bedrooms with their own en suites each, a cinema, a swimming pool, a wine cellar and a snooker room. Outside, there will be a stable area with space for 14 horses, an orangery, a six-car garage, and of course, a football pitch.

The family are currently isolating at the property during lockdown 3.0, and have unveiled several areas of the property since the pandemic began.

