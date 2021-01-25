Coleen Rooney's son Kit's birthday cake could feed a football team

Coleen Rooney and her husband Wayne threw their son Kit an epic fifth birthday complete with a giant football-themed cake.

STOCK UP: 30 Homeschooling supplies every parent needs

Displayed on its own stand that towered above Kit, the impressive culinary creation was made up of a giant green rectangle base, presumably to mimic a football pitch, with two more tiers placed on top.

The first was covered in black and white icing to look like a football, while the top tier was a red and white Manchester United shirt. It was finished off with two figurines, one of which appeared to be Wayne tackling his opponent - so it's clear the Derby County manager's little boy is taking after his dad when it comes to having an interest in sports!

Loading the player...

WATCH: 12 celebrity birthday cakes that will leave you speechless

The cake didn't go unnoticed by fans, with one writing: "Can we appreciate the cake topper is someone going cleats up on Man City?" while a second Twitter follower added: "Take it he's a Man United fan by that cake." A third remarked: "Is the cake his dad slide tackling a city player?"

RELATED: The best deals on school stationery sets so you can stock up at home

Coleen shared more photos of Kit's birthday celebrations on Instagram, writing: "Happy 5th Birthday to our Kit. We love you all the world xxx." In the snaps, Kit was dressed in his own dark blue sports uniform.

Kit's birthday cake followed a football theme

As well as the incredible birthday cake, Kit was also treated to a giant football balloon arch – making the perfect backdrop for some memorable family photos – and a teepee sleepover party in the family's home.

Kit and his three siblings Kai, 11, Klay, seven, and Cass, two, each had their own teepee tent to sleep in, as well as a tray table outside to hold their lanterns, drinks and popcorn for their movie night.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's four children enjoyed a sleepover for Kit's birthday

Coleen, Wayne and their four sons are believed to still be living in their £6million Cheshire house but are building a new property nearby.

According to reports, it's worth an estimated £20million and covers 40 acres, with a cinema, an indoor swimming pool, a wine cellar, a stable area with space for 14 horses, an orangery, a snooker room, and of course – a football pitch for Wayne to practice his skills.

MORE: Celebrity chef juniors! 7 talented kids following in their famous parents' footsteps