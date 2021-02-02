Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her New York mansion in the snow – and it looks like a palace The star shared a video as she took her dog out for a walk

Catherine Zeta-Jones has encouraged fans to stay warm during New York's current snowstorm, but the Hollywood star has had to brave the below zero temperatures herself so her dog could go for a walk.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas' epic mansion is everything we've ever dreamed of

Sharing the dreamiest video on her Instagram, the 51-year-old can be seen walking her dog outside her mansion, which could be seen behind her – and we have to say, it looks incredible!

"Hi everyone, it's snowing and this little guy is my little snow bunny. Well, snowing in New York, when you've got to go, you've got to go. Stay warm everybody, oh my gosh!" she says in the clip, which she captioned: "Yep.... that'll be snow! NYC snow day!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her incredible mansion in the snow

Just behind her, as she talks to the camera, Catherine and Michael Douglas' majestic columned-entrance to their $4.5million Longmeadow Estate could be seen.

The couple's 12-acre property is situated in the historic village of Irvington, New York and it was built in 1929.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan raids her wardrobe – and she's not impressed

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas meet grandson Ryder for first time - see photo

It features grand and elegant formal rooms suited for entertaining, a two-storey panelled study and adjoining library with custom temperature-controlled bookcases and a remarkable 42-foot indoor lap pool overlooking the river.

Catherine usually delights fans with glimpses of her home

The beautifully decorated space also includes a front-to-back living room with French limestone fireplace.

There are 22 rooms inside the mansion, with eight bedrooms and ten full and two half bathrooms, including a large master suite with drawing room and dressing room.

The couple moved into their new home in 2019, after making the decision to downsize from their former £16million mansion nearby, but their new home still has lots to offer Catherine, Michael, and their children, Dylan and Carys. The 1930s Georgian-style mansion has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester".

Since moving in two years ago, Catherine has wasted no time in putting her own stamp on the home and proudly shows it off on Instagram, much to her fans' delight.