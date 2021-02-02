BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood's home is very different since divorce The BBC Breakfast star was previously married to Jimmy Kirkwood

Carol Kirkwood tends to keep her home life tightly under wraps, but the BBC Breakfast star has made a few rare admissions.

The meteorologist lives in Maidenhead after splitting from cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood, who she was married to from 1990 to 2008. Her closest companion following the divorce was then her pet cat Donald, who the couple adopted together in 2000, but he sadly passed away in November 2020 meaning that Carol now lives alone.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood leaves Naga Munchetty in hysterics

This marks a major change for Carol. Speaking of Donald to her former co-host Bill Turnbull in a past TV appearance, she said: "He is hugely important.

"He's one of the focal points in my life and if things aren't going so well, he's always there.

"I can always rely on him for tears, for cuddles, for a bit of love, for anything, he's hugely important.

"I think pets are very important in our lives, they just give you comfort and just stroking your pet, if you can, it's so relaxing and it's very calming, in the same way that watching fish in an aquarium swimming around is very calming."

Carol Kirkwood's former pet cat, Donald

Carol added that Donald was often the one to console her: "I remember one night lying in bed and I was really quite ill and things weren't going so well in my life and I'm not one for boo-hooing but this night I was feeling very sorry for myself and I started to properly wail.

"And Donald was at the foot of the bed and he came up and he slipped his pawn inside my hand and started to lick my hand. It was such a touching moment and I'll never forget that, he's just the light of my life, I absolutely love him!"

In a separate interview with the Daily Express, she concluded that Donald "ruled the roost" at home.

Carol Kirkwood is famed for being BBC Breakfast's weather presenter

"If I'm late back from work, I get a right telling off," she explained.

"He can do no wrong. He'll sit outside his treats cupboard, look at me with his big green eyes and I simply can't say no."

