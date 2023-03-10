BBC Breakfast's Ben Thompson's rarely pictured home with boyfriend Andy Roche

BBC Breakfast's Ben Thompson lives in London with his boyfriend Andy Roche, and while the star likes to keep his private life mainly under wraps, he has shared a few glimpses into their private abode. From sentimental artwork hanging in their lounge to their well-used home gym, check out Ben Thompson's home…

Ben Thompson's front door

At Christmas time, Ben's partner Andy took to Instagram with a cute photo of their front door decorated with a wreath. Their entrance features lights either side of the door and stained-glass panels within it. Ben must have loved the seasonal addition too as he then re-grammed Andy's post.

Ben Thompson's living room

The festive season allowed fans to see inside once again when the couple shared a look at their twinkling Christmas tree. The space also revealed a high-shine walnut coffee table, a yellow armchair and two meaningful prints on the wall. Ben and Andy are big fans of travel (as their Instagram feeds prove) and these two beautiful prints are maps of the world, no doubt representing where they have been on their jaunts.

Ben Thompson's home gym

Ben takes his fitness very seriously and when he's not in the studio, you'll find him working out. The star has shared posts inside various hotel gyms with rows of treadmills and bikes, but he has also snapped away inside his private workout space. Ben appears to have dumbbell weights, a bench and a Peloton bike.

