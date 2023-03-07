BBC Breakfast's Jon Kay's rare glimpses into private home life See where the BBC TV star lives with his wife Francesca and three children

BBC Breakfast's Jon Kay likes to keep his private life with wife and three children away from the limelight, but the presenter has given glimpses into the property he shares with former BBC News reporter and presenter Francesca Kasteliz and their three kids. Take a look…

In 2022, Jon shared a look inside of his bathroom while sharing a photo of his dog in the shower. "My morning started with fox-poo and thistles. How’s your day going?" the star joked. Jon and family have a shower cubical with white brick-style tiles on the wall, creating a modern bathroom space.

Jon revealed his bathroom on Twitter

Posting back in January 2021, Jon shared a glimpse into his working-from-home set-up. "Filing a radio report while contending with kids shouting, wife on the phone, washing machine whirring, doorbell ringing, postman delivering, dog barking, builders banging, school playground next door," he wrote.

The photo didn't show much of the space he was working in, only a hint of a wooden cabinet and a spotlight on the ceiling, hinting that this could be the family's kitchen area.

The star tried working from home during the pandemic

In 2020, the star posted about his "Bristol home" but it is unclear if the star has now relocated to London amid his stints on BBC Breakfast, or if the father-of-three makes the commute from his West Country location.

It was recently reported that as many as 14 presenters could be cut from the schedule as a result of BBC News and BBC World News merging into one channel.

The presenter surprised fans recently when we made a shocking confession live on air.

The public were surprised when Jon wasn't on the sofa in February, but it was likely due to him taking leave for half term to spend time with his family.

While London is the epicentre of television work for famous stars, other celebrities that are settled in Bristol include the likes of Carol Vorderman in her Clifton pad and Josie Gibson in her home with son Reggie.

