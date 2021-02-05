Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's new home is ideal for starting a family - see inside The Strictly stars have shared first glimpses from inside

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have shared the very first photos from inside their new home since announcing that they had purchased it this week. It features plenty of space for them to raise a family in the future, and Dianne has previously told HELLO! that she would like at least two children. "I think two," she said. "I always thought I was going to have twins though. If I have twins, then three but if I don't have twins then two." See where the couple could raise them...

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's kitchen

Dianne first filmed from inside their beautiful new kitchen as she made a cake for Valentine's Day. It's designed with forest green cupboards, including one narrow glass-front section for glasses, and black and white high-shine backsplash panels. Appliances include a stainless steel range oven, and Dianne has added a feminine touch to the room with a red Yankee Candle and a bunch of flowers in a black vase.

Another clip from the video series showed that Dianne and Joe have pink, grey and blue geometric print placemats, as well as a white Typhoon coffee machine.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's living room

The Strictly stars' new living room is decorated with white and grey floral wallpaper, and flecked grey carpet. There is an open log fireplace built into one wall with a white stone insert on the floor, and Dianne and Joe have added house plants at either side, and a pink LED light reading 'Love'.

A single grey armchair is seen in the corner of Dianne's image, which they have dressed with a furry grey throw, and grey cushions.

Joe and Dianne also have a full-length mirror leaning against one wall, and the reflection shows that there is a cross trainer in the room, as well as a large exercise ball for the couple to keep fit.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's garden

Dianne and Joe first announced the news with a photo from the bottom of their garden, revealing that they have plenty of outdoor space, as well as a terrace.

The couple previously lived together in a beautiful apartment in London. It's not known whether they have since sold it.

Professional dancer Dianne met YouTube star Joe when he competed in the 2018 series, and the pair have been dating ever since. They first moved in together in August 2019.

