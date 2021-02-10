Amanda Holden transforms home into whimsical fantasy land

Amanda Holden often gives fans a look inside her family home on social media, and her latest posts showed how she had transformed it for her daughter Hollie's birthday.

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda called upon Teepee Vibe Tribe, a company who specialise in 'luxury themed sleepover parties' to install a "custom made luxury den complete with fairy lights, cosy cushions, balloon garland and even a matching teepee for pup Rudie", which they showed off on the organisation's Instagram page.

Amanda shared the same clip of the set-up on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "My little #HRH missed out on her birthday so we had this gorgeous surprise (safely) put up for her. Thanks so much @Teepeevibetribe."

She then revealed a second photo of the magical pink creation and added: "Brightening up playtimes for my little #HRH. This popped up (safely) by @teepeevibetribe."

Hollie celebrated her 9th birthday on 23 January, when Amanda posted a sweet photo of her. "Our rainbow is 9 today," she penned. "We love love love you #HRH our sassy, hilarious charming little fairy."

Amanda's friends and fellow celebrities took to the comment section to send Hollie birthday wishes. Strictly star Tess Daly wrote, "Little angel," while This Morning host Ruth Langsford said, "Happy birthday Hollie."

Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes are also parents to 15-year-old Alexa (Lexi).

The family own two homes in Surrey and the Cotswolds, and have been staying at their main property in Surrey since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Speaking to House Beautiful of the interiors, Amanda said it was important that it didn’t feel like "a show home". "We have two little girls," she explained. "And we don't want them feeling like they're treading on eggshells." The house is a reflection of Amanda's bold character, with vibrant colour palettes and abstract furniture throughout.

