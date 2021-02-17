Oprah Winfrey shares glimpse inside unbelievable garden at $100million home The chat show host is neighbours with Prince Harry and Meghan

Oprah Winfrey has shared a glimpse into her incredible garden, part of her $100 million Montecito mansion.

The home, known as The Promised Land, is situated on 42 acres with mountain and ocean views - in the same neighbourhood as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

MORE: Oprah Winfrey gives rare glimpse inside California home

But it’s the garden which has had fans in awe, after the TV personality shared videos in recent weeks of the grounds that require a golf buggy to get around.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oprah Winfrey unveils epic home cinema

In one video, Oprah peels off in the buggy showing off the lush green grass and newly planted trees.

In another, the 67-year-old can be seen taking cuttings in the middle of a huge garden, filled with all different types and colours of flowers.

Oprah shared a video from her stunning garden

Oprah originally purchased the 70-acre estate for $50million in 2001, although it is now believed to be worth a whopping $100million.

It comprises various properties, including the main 23,000sqft mansion where Oprah resides, which boasts several living rooms, a library, a kitchen, wine cellar, an office, six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

Oprah revealed she uses a golf buggy to get around

Oprah's house also has two home cinemas, one of which she unveiled in a past video. It has an enormous projector screen taking up an entire wall, as well as a sofa and several armchairs.

The dining room exudes grandeur with double-height ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with curtains draping along the floor, and an expansive dining table lined with wooden chairs with white seats.

The land is set over 42 acres

MORE: Oprah hints at wedding gift from Meghan Markle

She previously shared a video showing how she had decorated the table for friend and CBS News star, Gayle King's birthday.

Oprah with her pet pooch Sadie

She shares the house with her long-term boyfriend Stedman Graham, and has revealed several areas inside since the pandemic began.

Oprah is now neighbours with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, after they moved to the area in June 2020.

In fact, Oprah recently posted a video showing a basket of Thanksgiving gifts that she said her neighbour "M" had sent to her, with a crown emoji alluding to Meghan's royal status.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.