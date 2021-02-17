Dan Walker shares extremely rare photo of his children during half-term home renovation The BBC journalist is a doting dad to three kids

Dan Walker is making the most of his half-term holiday with his three children amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With more time on his hands at home, the BBC Breakfast host roped in his kids to help with some home renovations - painting the staircase from the top floor all the way down to the cellar!

Sharing a rare snap of two of his children with paintbrushes in their hands, the doting dad remarked: "Today we painted the stairs down to the cellar... with the kids."

With one argument and a ruined pair of shoes, it seems all the hard work has paid off. "Arguments 1, Ruined shoes 2, Paint covered items of clothing 7, Proud children - full set," Dan added. "Hopefully a good memory from lockdown 3.0 #HalfTerm."

Dan is a father to three young children; son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica. He married wife Sarah Walker in 2001 after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

Dan shared this rare snap of two of his kids

The journalist has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past five years, fronting the show from Monday to Wednesday. He also presents popular sports show Football Focus, which he has done since 2009, and has been newly appointed as host of The NFL Show.

Dan has previously opened up about his wife Sarah, and her concerns that his role on BBC Breakfast would affect the family.

The family were hard at work this week

"She thought it was going to be a disaster, me getting up that early, turning into a zombie," he told The Mirror. "We've got a dog and three kids, so if I slammed the door at 3.30am saying, 'Bye everyone,' it wouldn't work."

However, since taking on the role, Dan has been able to spend more time with his loved ones. "One of the major reasons I took the job is it gives me more time at home," he added. "Most days I can be home by 11am, which means I can do the school run."

